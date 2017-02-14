Hastings ease to another 4-0 win

Hastings United’s footballers moved within three points of the play-off places following a third straight emphatic victory and clean sheet tonight (Tuesday).

United won 4-0 away to Three Bridges to move up two places to eighth in Ryman Football League Division One South and just a victory away from the all-important top five.

Jack Evans gave United a half time lead before Kiernan Hughes-Mason’s second half double and one from Bradley Stevenson wrapped up the points.

Harry Stannard, Jack Harris and Frannie Collin all called home goalkeeper Martin Grant into action before United drew first blood through Evans’ free kick in the 25th minute - his second goal in successive games.

Stannard shot wide and Collin hit the post before half time. Bridges made a far livelier start to the second period, but United doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when Harris teed up Hughes-Mason for a close range finish.

United goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley was forced into a full stretch save at one end and Collin had a shot tipped over at the other. United went three-up in the 73rd minute as Hughes-Mason turned home a fine cross from Stevenson for his fourth goal in as many days.

Collin shot narrowly wide before United added a fourth goal in the 80th minute, Stevenson scoring his second goal for the club with a terrific strike from the edge of the area.

United are now the division’s highest scorers with 95 goals in 32 league games and no club possesses a better goal difference than their +48.

United: Pidgeley, Emptage, Akoto, Evans, Rowe, Cruttwell, Hughes-Mason, Stevenson, Harris (Johnson), Collin, Stannard. Subs not used: Sobers, Watt, Nicholls. Attendance: 62.

Ryman Division One South top 10 (played-points): 1 Tooting & Mitcham United 33-74, 2 Dorking Wanderers 32-68, 3 Carshalton Athletic 34-64, 4 Hythe Town 32-61, 5 Lewes 33-61, 6 Greenwich Borough 32-60, 7 Corinthian-Casuals 32-60, 8 HASTINGS UNITED 32-58, 9 Cray Wanderers 32-56, 10 Walton Casuals 35-56.

