Hastings boss praises ‘outstanding’ Akoto

Hastings United Football Club manager Darren Hare praised the ‘outstanding’ display of young Johnny Akoto against Faversham Town on Tuesday night.

Akoto was a late addition to United’s starting XI, after Hare discovered full-back Stephen Butcher was injured, having played for the club’s development squad 24 hours previously.

Hare said: “To me that’s not right, but the kid was absolutely outstanding and he should be very proud of himself. He’s come in and really grasped it. I would argue he was probably the best player in the team.”

Hare added that Akoto will keep his place in the side for the tough-looking trip to 11th-placed South Park on Saturday. The Reigate-based club has won its last seven league matches, scoring 28 goals in the process.

“It depends which Hastings United turns up,” continued Hare, who says he is looking for a response having been somewhat displeased after the 1-1 draw at Faversham.

“We were in control and then we just stopped doing the things that were giving us the control, which was our ball retention. On the night that wasn’t good enough and it’s not often I say that.

“In the end we came off feeling very frustrated because they (the players) hadn’t done what we asked them to for some reason. Faversham were the better team in the second half and they deserved to get a point.”

Adam Green could be out for a couple of weeks with a calf problem, but Butcher should be okay for Saturday’s game.

Matt Bodkin will begin a three-match ban when 10th-placed United host Horsham next Tuesday night.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!