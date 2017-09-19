Hastings and Common in action tonight

The footballers of Hastings United and Little Common will be in action tonight (Tuesday).

Hastings will contest only their third home fixture of the season when they face Herne Bay in Bostik League Division One South.

Adam Hinshelwood’s side, whose last outing at The Pilot Field was back on Bank Holiday Monday, will be seeking a first victory in five matches in all competitions.

Hastings, who were fixtureless at the weekend as scheduled opponents Thamesmead Town were in FA Cup action, have won two, drawn two and lost two of their six league matches so far.

Herne Bay, whose squad is likely to include former Hastings defender Jono Richardson, have won three and lost two of their five league games, and are through to FA Cup third round qualifying after Saturday’s 5-2 win away to Horsham.

Hastings are likely to still be without injured trio Sam Beale, Simon Johnson and Tom Vickers for a match which will kick-off at 7.45pm.

Little Common, meanwhile, will travel to Crawley Down Gatwick in round two of the Sussex Principal RUR Charity Cup.

Common are top of Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One with 19 points from a possible 21 and will be buoyed by their 8-1 thrashing of St Francis Rangers on Saturday.

Crawley Down are 12th in the Premier Division with nine points from seven outings and earned a creditable draw at home to much-fancied Haywards Heath Town at the weekend.

That match will kick-off at 7.30pm and the winners will be at home to Eastbourne United AFC or Oakwood in the last 16.

* Hastings United’s scheduled game at home to Horsham next Tuesday night has been postponed as Horsham have a league cup game on that date. It’s since been rearranged for Tuesday October 17.