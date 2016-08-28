Foster double gives Common victory

Little Common’s footballers returned from their longest trip of the season with a hard-fought win.

Liam Foster’s double blast gave the Commoners a 2-1 victory away to Selsey in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One yesterday (Saturday).

The Bank Holiday traffic saw the Commoners arrive late at the Bunn Leisure Stadium, and player-manager Russell Eldridge was forced into two changes with Jamie Crone and George Aston unavailable.

In scorching conditions, Common were first to create a clearcut chance when Harry Saville found Lewis Hole, but his low effort was turned round the post by the home goalkeeper.

Cameron Burgon went close when his long range shot shaved the outside of the post following a neat pull-back from Hole, who was then unable to make full connection with a Saville cross when well placed.

The home team also saw chances go begging, firstly from a goalmouth scramble as the ball pinged around the area and then following a long throw when Common goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell got down well to push an effort past the post.

The Commoners opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Hole pulled the ball back to the edge of the area for Foster to rifle a low first time shot into the corner of the net beyond the despairing dive of the home stopper.

Selsey continued to look dangerous from their long throws into the area, but the Commoners held firm to preserve a 1-0 half time lead.

Selsey began the second half the stronger of the two teams as they went in search of an equaliser, although the Common defence stood firm and dealt with the initial pressure before playing their way back into game and creating a chance for Hole which went agonisingly wide of the upright.

Cruttwell pushed a fierce drive wide of the post before Selsey drew level when another long throw into the Common area saw an unmarked Cameron Correll head beyond Cruttwell.

Jake Sherwood saw an effort just drift wide, but the Commoners did not have to wait long to retake the lead. Hole’s delivery across the area found an unmarked Foster, who buried his and Common’s second of the match.

Selsey were reduced to 10 men for the final 10 minutes following an injury to their forward, but then missed a glorious chance to equalise when the ball was blazed over from close range following a ricochet in the Common area.

Common continued to look dangerous on the break and were able to see out the closing stages relatively comfortably to earn three valuable points.

Common: Cruttwell, Cooper (Wells), Curteis, Eldridge, Ammoun, Cruikshank, Foster, Sherwood. Hole, Saville (Bristow), Burgon.

