Fans’ favourite Adams returns to Hastings

Fans’ favourite Sam Adams has returned to Hastings United Football Club during a busy week of comings and goings at The Pilot Field.

The talented and hard-working midfielder signed for his hometown club on Tuesday night after just over a season with fellow Bostik League Division One South side Hythe Town.

Hastings manager Adam Hinshelwood told Observer Sport: “He’s a great addition to the group. I know Sam from my previous time at Hastings and I’ve stayed in touch.

“He’s a local lad, great pedigree, great experience and will be great for our young squad. It just adds to what we’ve already got in midfield. We’ve got lots of options and lots of different types of midfield players.”

Hinshelwood has also brought in Eastbourne Borough’s back-up goalkeeper Charlie Horlock on a month’s loan following the departure of Josh Pelling.

Horlock was first choice at National League South club Borough last season, but has played second fiddle to summer signing Bailey Vose so far this term.

“He’s on a month’s loan just to start off with, but there might be the potential for something after that,” said Hinshelwood. “I know the lad well, he’s a good size and he comes with good pedigree.

“Anyone you get from Conference South you expect them to do well. Charlie’s desperate to play and we can offer him that. I’m pleased we acted quickly to get someone in.

“We’ve also got Louis Rogers, a good young ‘keeper, and we would have no hesitation if things didn’t work out to put him in.”

Pelling, who lives and works in London, rejoined Hastings in the summer, but has left after six games to play for Bostik Premier outfit Dorking Wanderers.

Jack Harris also looks to be heading out of the club, with Southern Counties East League Premier Division side Tunbridge Wells having shown an interest in the forward.

“That could be happening,” said Hinshelwood. “If that one goes through we wish him all the best. We couldn’t guarantee him the first team football that he wanted and needed. He needs to be playing to get himself a bit fitter.”

Adams and Horlock are expected to go straight into the squad for the league game away to Phoenix Sports on Saturday, and Hinshelwood added that there might be a further addition up-front.