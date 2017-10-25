Consultation events for proposed sports village

Three public consultation exhibition events for the proposed Combe Valley Sports Village and housing schemes at Bexhill Road, Horntye Park and The Pilot Field will start today (Wednesday).

The exhibitions will centre on the display of plans for the proposed sports village and housing schemes.

They will take place at Horntye Park Sports Complex (Cornwallis Suite) today from 5-8pm, Hastings United Sports & Social Club (formerly Elphinstone Sports & Social Club) tomorrow from 5-8pm and West St Leonards Community Centre & Social Club on Friday from 4.30-7.30pm.

Members of the general public, residents associations, community groups, sports clubs, councillors and press/media representatives are all most welcome to attend.

Attendees will have the opportunity to put questions to the project team present, and to state any concerns and further questions they have on a written questionnaire. The contents of the questionnaires will be fully taken on board by the project team.

The proposed sports village would provide a wide range of sporting facilities, including a brand new state-of-the-art stadium for Hastings United Football Club, two cricket pitches for Hastings Priory Cricket Club and a sand-dressed hockey pitch for South Saxons Hockey Club.

There would also be a four-court sports hall, a gym for sports, fitness and healthy living activities and a dance studio, together with meeting rooms and full catering facilities. The outside facilities would also include a 3G pitch, a county size boules (petanque) court and a netball court.

The project is the largest sports-related scheme the borough of Hastings will have seen or is ever likely to see. It would bring £70m of new investment into Hastings and St Leonards, made up of £58m for much-needed new homes and £12m for brand new sports facilities.

The project team hopes to submit the planning application in early 2018 and deliver these first class facilities for the start of the 2019/20 football and hockey season.