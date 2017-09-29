Common set to lose key man for three games

Table-topping Little Common Football Club is set to be without one of its key players for the next three matches.

Wes Tate is suspended for Common’s Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One games tomorrow (Saturday) and next weekend, plus a Parafix Sussex Senior Challenge Cup first round tie on Tuesday night having been sent-off against Storrington last weekend.

Tomorrow’s clash away to fifth-placed Mile Oak will be Common’s first league fixture against a club in the current top eight this season.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “It’s not ideal, but we have to get by. Mile Oak’s always a difficult place to go at any stage of the season. They were one of the stronger teams last year and we expect no different this year.”

The Commoners have won seven and drawn one of their eight league games so far, achieving a remarkable +31 goal difference in the process.

Jared Lusted is unavailable for the next four Saturdays, and James Maynard and Rosh Wells are away, but Eldridge should return and he is hoping to have a new signing on board.

On Tuesday night they will host an AFC Uckfield Town side which lies 14th in the Premier Division. Kick-off in that match is 7.45pm.