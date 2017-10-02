Common march on with five-star victory

Little Common Football Club recorded its eighth consecutive league victory with a comfortable 5-0 win at Mile Oak on Saturday.

Goals from Lewis Hole (2), Russell Eldridge, Jamie Crone and Jamie Fielding ensured the Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One leaders came through what looked a tricky fixture with flying colours.

The Commoners gave a debut to Harry Ducatel in defence, while Brad Pritchard lined-up in midfield following his one-month loan move from Hastings United.

Common enjoyed some early possession without causing too many problems for the home defence. Pritchard saw an effort clear the crossbar and Crone had a shot blocked.

Crone was involved in the opening goal when he latched on to a throughball and was brought to ground after pushing the ball beyond the home goalkeeper. Eldridge stepped up to dispatch the resultant penalty.

Oak went on to to enjoy their best spell of the match and created numerous opportunities to level the scores. Remi Coates went through on goal only to be thwarted by Matt Cruttwell before a ball across the six yard box was somehow lifted over the crossbar when it looked easier to score.

Coates was once again denied by Cruttwell following a mix-up in the Common defence before Common doubled their advantage in the 30th minute. Crone turned his man in the area before firing the ball into the far corner of the net.

Two was almost three when Sam Ellis saw a fierce drive kept out by the feet of Oak’s goalkeeper, but the third goal did arrive moments later. Hole rose to head home a Harry Saville free kick to net for the ninth consecutive match.

Hole almost made it four just before half time, but saw his effort fall the wrong side of the post.

The home team began the second half looking to find a way back into the game and almost got on the scoresheet moments after the restart, but Crutwell did well to push a stinging drive to safety.

Any hope Oak had of getting back into the game was all but ended in the 52nd minute when Hole slotted home Common’s fourth.

The fifth arrived on the hour as Fielding’s shot from the edge of the area, following a corner, squirmed beyond the goalkeeper’s reach.

The home side continued to press for a goal and saw an effort hit the side-netting before Cruttwell dealt comfortably with a free kick.

At the other end, Crone flashed an effort across the face of the goal and substitute Jordan Harley had a shot saved by the Oak goalkeeper.

Common: Cruttwell, Parsons, Ducatel, Ward, Fielding, Eldridge (McEniry), Saville (Smith), Pritchard, Hole, Crone, Ellis (Harley).

Southern Combination League top half (played-points): 1 LITTLE COMMON 9-25 (+36 goal difference), 2 Wick 9-22 (+20), 3 Selsey 8-19 (+14), 4 Lingfield 9-16 (+11), 5 Langney Wanderers 7-16 (+9), 6 BEXHILL UNITED 9-14 (+9), 7 Seaford Town 8-14 (0), 8 Mile Oak 8-13 (+1), 9 Steyning Town 7-12 (+8).