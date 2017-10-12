Common hot shot reaches 20 for the season

We may only be in mid-October, but Little Common Football Club hot shot Lewis Hole has already scored 20 goals this season.

Common’s captain is the leading scorer in the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League with 18 Division One goals and has netted in all 10 of Common’s league games.

Hole is also now within two of reaching 300 goals for the club - a remarkable feat of sustained excellence.

The left-footed forward was one of six different scorers as Common hammered Oakwood 6-1 at The Oval on Saturday, with all of their goals coming during a remarkable first half.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “He (Lewis) keeps on racking up the goals, but it was nice in a way for the goals to be shared around.

“It was a good, solid first half performance. We were very ruthless in all honesty. We had about eight or nine chances and scored six of them.

“In terms of a 45-minute performance it was probably one of the better ones because of the number of goals we’ve scored, but we’ve had a number of good performances so far this season.

“At half time it was over as a contest. I was a little bit disappointed by the second half, but I guess sometimes it’s difficult to maintain those levels.”