Common come from behind to clinch another win

Little Common Football Club overturned a half time deficit to record a sixth consecutive victory tonight (Tuesday).

Second half strikes by Lewis Hole, Russell Eldridge, Jamie Crone and Sam Ellis gave Common a 4-1 win at home to Seaford Town in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One.

Fielding the same starting line-up as that which won 5-0 at Midhurst & Easebourne on Saturday, Common went close a couple of times early on.

Ellis was denied by Seaford goalkeeper Jack Webb at his near post before Jamie Fielding’s header from a Rosh Wells corner was well saved by Webb diving to his left.

At the other end, Steve Stracey’s deflected shot from outside the area was pushed aside by Common goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell diving to his right and a Jamie Morgan effort deflected wide amid unsuccessful Seaford appeals for handball.

Ellis and Adam Smith had shots from outside the area gathered by Webb at the second attempt before Seaford drew first blood in the 26th minute.

Sam Ellis holds off a Seaford defender.

Morgan laid the ball back to Joey Pout, who picked out the top corner with a terrific left-foot shot from just outside the area.

It was the first goal Common had conceded in around 480 minutes and the first time they had fallen behind in the league this season.

Seaford seemed content to get bodies behind the ball after that and did a decent job of frustrating Common, closing them down quickly, not allowing them time on the ball and winning possession back effectively.

Wes Tate saw a dipping shot from 25 yards well tipped over by Webb and an Eldridge free kick was headed into the side-netting, while Cruttwell produced a good save to his left from Billy Pout’s strike at a corner.

Rosh Wells lays the ball inside towards Dan Ryan.

The pattern continued at the start of the second period. For all their possession, Common weren’t looking particularly threatening until Hole had a great chance to equalise, but headed straight at Webb and then couldn’t force home the rebound.

Common did get back on terms, however, in the 59th minute. Tate drove at the Seaford defence before playing a neat ball through for Hole to roll past Webb with his right foot.

From then on you sensed there was only going to be one winner. With Eldridge moving into midfield and Crone coming on up-front, Common began to look increasingly dangerous.

Fielding’s header from an Eldridge corner was well saved and Eldridge’s goalbound shot deflected over before Common went ahead in the 77th minute.

Ellis won a free kick within shooting range and although Webb got a hand to Eldridge’s shot around the defensive wall, he couldn’t prevent it nestling in the corner of the net.

Crone had a strong-looking penalty claim turned down prior to Common’s third goal in the 83rd minute. Ellis and Eldridge combined to tee up Crone, who drilled a crisp finish into the far bottom corner via a slight deflection.

Enjoying far more time on the ball than earlier on, Common were by now playing some very good football and were in complete command of the contest.

After Hole had a shot saved by Webb above his head, a nice sequence of passes ended with Ellis burying a lot shot into the bottom corner for number four in the 88th minute.

Crone almost added a fifth moments later, but after skipping past a defender, saw his shot saved by Webb.

Common: Cruttwell, Walker (Bristow 78), Ryan, Ward, Fielding, Eldridge, Wells (Parsons 60), Tate, Hole, Ellis, Smith (Crone 60). Sub not used: McEniry.

Standings (played-points): 1 Selsey 6-18, 2 LITTLE COMMON 6-16, 3 Wick 5-15, 4 Langney Wanderers 5-10, 5 Seaford Town 6-10, 6 BEXHILL UNITED 5-8, 7 St Francis Rangers 5-8, 8 Mile Oak 5-7, 9 Steyning Town 4-6, 10 Storrington 6-6, 11 Oakwood 4-5, 12 Hailsham Town 6-5, 13 AFC Varndeanians 5-5, 14 Lingfield 5-4, 15 Midhurst & Easebourne 5-3, 16 Billingshurst 5-3, 17 Ringmer 6-3, 18 Southwick 5-1.