Common boss: Last two games nowhere near good enough

Russell Eldridge admitted Little Common Football Club’s performances over the past week ‘haven’t been anywhere near good enough’.

The Commoners were hammered 7-1 away to Walton & Hersham in the Buildbase FA Vase on Saturday before being 3-1 down when their Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One Challenge Cup first round tie at home to Ringmer was abandoned due to a floodlight failure.

Common player-manager Eldridge said: “The last couple of games haven’t been anywhere near good enough and the boys know that in no uncertain terms.

“We’ve probably played one good half in the last three games and if you do that, you’re not going to get many positive results. We need to raise our levels again, show a little bit more desire, a bit more fight and apply ourselves better.

“The last couple of games we’ve not done that. And when the going gets tough, we need to be a bit mentally stronger. Everybody knows it has to improve going forward.”

Common will be eager to produce a far better performance when they face St Francis Rangers in their first Saturday home league fixture of the season tomorrow. Kick-off is 3pm.

Second-placed Common hope to have Harry Saville and Jared Lusted back, but are waiting on the availability of Wes Tate.