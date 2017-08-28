A bumper Bank Holiday Monday of football action lies in prospect with all of the area’s senior clubs in action today.

Hastings United will host Lewes in an attractive-looking Bostik League Division One South East Sussex derby. Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 3pm.

Both clubs have picked up seven points from a possible nine so far and Hastings will be buoyed by their 2-1 win away to Ramsgate on Saturday when Billy Medlock bagged a brace of goals.

Jack Dixon, who was named captain against Ramsgate, will be up against a Lewes side he played for last season. In fact, Dixon was sent-off in the corresponding fixture on Boxing Day and scored twice against Hastings, including an absolute beauty, on Easter Monday.

Elsewhere, Little Common will seek to make it 10 Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One points from a possible 12 with victory at home to Hailsham Town. Kick-off at The Oval is 11am.

The Commoners have won their last three matches in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding none. They made it back-to-back 5-0 wins in the league with victory away to Ringmer on Saturday when Lewis Hole netted a hat-trick.

Corey Wheeler wins a header during Bexhill United's 1-1 draw away to Hailsham Town on Saturday. Picture courtesy Mark Killy

Bexhill United, who like Common have yet to fall behind in a match this season, will be aiming to continue their unbeaten record in the same division as they travel to Seaford Town.

Bexhill have taken five points from their opening three league fixtures, in addition to winning a pair of Peter Bentley Challenge Cup ties, while Seaford have claimed seven points so far. Kick-off at The Crouch is 11am.

Westfield will be targeting a second Southern Combination League Division Two victory in three days when they travel to Rottingdean Village in another game which will kick-off at 11am.

The Westies ended their two-match losing start to the campaign with a 2-0 win at Montpelier Villa on Saturday and they will hope for a similar outcome against a Rottingdean side which has lost its two matches to date.