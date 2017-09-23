Bexhill target first Vase win for three years

Bexhill United Football Club is targeting a first Buildbase FA Vase victory in three years.

The Pirates will travel to Cobham in second round qualifying today (Saturday). Kick-off is 3pm.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “We’re going there to try and get a result, and get through to the next round. The volunteers at the club really deserve a big game. It would be a just reward for all the hard work they put in.”

The league tables would suggest a close contest is on the cards. Bexhill are fifth in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One with 11 points from seven games, while Cobham are fifth in the equivalent-standing Combined Counties League Division One with 14 from seven.

“They’re on a good run of form and we’re under no illusion that it’s a tough challenge ahead,” continued Light. “However we don’t really fear anyone.

“With our youthfulness and exuberance, we’ll go up there and give it our all, and look to strike what I think would be quite an historic result for the club.

Kevin Barden turns away from a Mile Oak opponent.

“Obviously they have home advantage, but it’s a national competition that we would like to do quite well in.”

Ashley Kidman and Georges Gouet are unavailable, but Kyle Holden - who Light regards as ‘the best number six in our division as a holding midfielder’ - is back from suspension.

Bexhill also hope to have a new signing in place. Henderson Allwyn - a wide player with an eye for goal - has been training with the club since pre-season and Bexhill are hoping his international clearance will finally come through in time for today’s game.

Having fallen at the first hurdle for the last two seasons, Bexhill’s last victory in the Vase was a 2-0 success away to Glebe in first round qualifying.