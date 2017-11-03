Bexhill strengthen ahead of visit from high-flyers

Bexhill United Football Club could have three new signings in its squad to face high-flying opposition tomorrow (Saturday).

Liam Foster, Zack McEniry and Jack McLean may all feature in the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One fixture at home to second-placed Wick.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “All three should be available on Saturday. We should be really strong in terms of numbers and we go in full of confidence.”

McLean, a talented wide player, was a regular in the Hastings United side until suffering a serious knee injury on the final day of the 2015/16 season which has kept him out ever since.

“We think it’s a really big signing for the club,” said Light, who was a coach at Hastings when McLean played there. “He was a Ryman League player and absolutely shone at Hastings.

“We’re delighted to have him in for however long he’s with us. He trained on Wednesday, last week, and looked like his old self straight away. If we can get him playing, get him fit, he will be a massive asset to us.”

Foster, a diminutive young attacking midfielder, had a brief taste of first team football at Hastings before joining Bexhill’s crosstown rivals Little Common, for whom he performed well in the early part of last season.

“Liam Foster’s work pattern’s changed slightly so he might be available for us on the odd occasion,” continued Light. “He’s another terrific player who gets about the pitch. He probably would’ve got himself in at Hastings by now if he hadn’t gone into the world of work.”

Light expects to get the transfer of McEniry from Little Common completed by the end of the week. The central defender had been more out than in Common’s side so far this term and was the subject of a seven-day approach from Bexhill in the second half of last week.

“It looks like he’s going to be moving down to Bexhill,” said Common player-manager Russell Eldridge. “We wish him well and thank him for his service; he’s been at the club a long time. He hasn’t had the game time he would’ve wanted.”

Common lead the table on goal difference from Wick and will therefore be hoping Bexhill can do them a favour at The Polegrove tomorrow.

Bexhill will certainly go into the game on a high having scored 11 goals and kept back-to-back clean sheets in emphatically winning their last two matches.

The 8-0 thrashing of Midhurst & Easebourne a fortnight ago and 3-0 win away to Storrington last weekend have lifted Bexhill into the top six with 21 points from 13 games.

“We seem to have got our act together a little bit,” added Light. “Wick are a good side and it will be a good opportunity to test ourselves against one of the standard bearers of the league. Little Common and Wick seem to be showing that consistency to get out in front.

“I think we’re four points off fourth place and to get three points on Saturday would send a message out that we’re still in this league and still fighting to finish as high as we can.”

Bexhill are expected to make a change in goal. Regular number one Dan Rose was due to have his wisdom teeth removed yesterday so George Legg will travel east from university in Portsmouth to take his place. Kick-off is 3pm.