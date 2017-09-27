Bexhill set for Langney test

Bexhill United Football Club will be aiming to get back to winning ways in its first home midweek fixture of the season tonight (Wednesday).

The Pirates will seek to end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions when they host Langney Wanderers in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “At the moment it looks like there’s seven teams that could finish in the top three, and us and Langney are two of those sides.

“If we’re serious about staying in the leading pack, I think it’s a game we need to look to win. Langney seemed to be our bogey side last year - we played them three times and they beat us three times - so we will look to try and rectify that.”

Bexhill are seventh in the table with 11 points from their first seven league games, while Langney are 10th with 10 points from five matches.

Kevin Barden is unavailable due to work and Gordon Cuddington is on holiday (but injured anyway), but Ryan Harffey and Craig Ottley should return.

Jamie Morgan, a forward who has played for Bexhill in the past, signed from Seaford Town at the back end of last week and is in line to make his debut.

“We felt we needed to bring in another striker,” said Light. “We really liked the look of him when he played against us (for Seaford last month) and he’s agreed to come over.”

Former Bexhill players Josh Elliott-Noye, Nathan Tudor and Simon Catt could feature for Langney. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 7.45pm.