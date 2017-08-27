Bexhill disappointed after another draw

For the second successive Saturday, Bexhill United Football Club had to settle for a 1-1 draw in a game it felt it ought to have won.

Drew Greenall put Bexhill ahead, but a spectacular long range strike by Lloyd Eyre later in the first half ensured the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One match away to Hailsham Town ended all-square.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “It was really disappointing because we had more than enough opportunities to win the game.

“We’ve got to be more ruthless. We’ve got to start putting teams to bed when the opportunities are there. It’s not fair on the back four to expect them to keep clean sheets every game.”

Bexhill started the game very well and were on the front foot, passing the ball well. But Hailsham proved physical opponents and it turned into a real scrap, with Bexhill’s midfield being matched for the first time in the league this season.

Greenall had a terrific game up-front and was a real handful. He had two decent chances to open the scoring, one of which saw him roll the ball into the hands of the goalkeeper, who was laying on the ground, from inside the six yard box.

Greenall did find the net, though, with a good goal in the 16th minute. He turned in the box before scoring with a neat finish into the far corner.

With Hailsham missing the attacking threat of Danny Leach, Bexhill’s back four was comfortable for most of the contest and goalkeeper Dan Rose barely had a save to make.

But the Stringers equalised just after the half-hour mark when Eyre unleashed a great strike from 30 yards which flew into the top corner.

The second half was a bit more even than the first and Hailsham caused Bexhill a bit more trouble, but Bexhill were the side pushing for the winning goal.

Bexhill carved out a number of good opportunities and although they tended to hit the target, Hailsham’s goalkeeper was invariably in the way.

Corey Wheeler and Gordon Cuddington each had a couple of chances, and Connor Robertson saw an effort whistle past the post. Hailsham put a free header from six yards over the crossbar in their only real opening of the second half.

Bexhill: Rose; Rea, Robertson, McFarlane, Ottley (Barden); Holden, Giles (Butchers), Cuddington; Kidman, Greenall (Gouet), Wheeler. Sub not used: McGuigan.