Bexhill boss urges players to perform for supporters

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light has urged his players to put on a performance for the football club’s supporters.

The Pirates will host Billingshurst tomorrow (Saturday) still seeking their first home points of the season following last weekend’s 3-0 loss against Lingfield.

Light said: “I really felt for the supporters on Saturday. What they saw wasn’t acceptable. It was by far the worst performance I’ve seen from my Bexhill side and I don’t ever want to see us perform like that again.

“The players felt it and there’s been a bit of soul-searching this week. Regardless of the competition, we will be looking to put on a performance and get a home win.”

Bexhill are seventh in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One with 14 points from 10 games and tomorrow they will face a second-bottom Billingshurst side which has taken four points from nine.

Kevin Barden should return, but Jamie Morgan has one more game to go on his ban. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 3pm.

Nathan Lopez goes in for a tackle against Lingfield.

Bexhill will make the long trip to Premier Division side Horsham YMCA in round three of the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup on Tuesday night.

Bexhill intend to appeal Kyle Holden’s red card against Lingfield as they possess the required video evidence.