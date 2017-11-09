Bexhill boss lauds ‘unbelievable squad’

Ryan Light believes Bexhill United now boast ‘an unbelievable squad’ for the level the football club’s currently playing at.

Bexhill manager Light certainly has plenty of options at his disposal after fielding new recruits Liam Foster, Zack McEniry and Jack McLean in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One high-flyers Wick.

He said: “There’s a lot of quality through the squad now. We’re on a bit of a roll and the squad’s being shaped now to how I want it.

“We’ve had to be patient and bide our time, but we’re starting to finally sign the players I wanted to get in. Most of the signings we’ve made have come up to this level, now they’re coming down to this level.

“The squad’s looking amazing at the moment. The players we’ve brought in are of real quality and I think for this level we’ve now got an unbelievable squad.

“It’s now (a case of) getting them all available at the same time. If we’re putting out our best squad on a Saturday, we won’t be too far away from winning most games.”

Jack McLean closes down a Wick opponent.

Light was particularly impressed with attacking midfielder Foster, who played the full 90 minutes against Wick, and winger McLean, who came on as a substitute.

“Liam Foster was absolutely outstanding,” Light said. “Considering he’s had a year-and-a-half out, he didn’t stop running and his quality on the ball was excellent. I thought Jack McLean showed wonderful ability to beat his man.”

Former Slovakian under-16 international goalkeeper Sebastian Korinek joined the club on a dual registration basis with Hastings United yesterday, although Kenny Butchers has left to join Langney Wanderers.

Seventh-placed Bexhill have picked up seven points from their last three games and will be gunning for three more when they host bottom-of-the-table Southwick this coming Saturday. Kick-off is 3pm.

Zack McEniry chests the ball down against Wick.

“If we perform like that (how they did against Wick) at home to Southwick, we will win the game,” added Light. “We will win most games. That’s the performance level we’ve got to get to now.”

Foster is unlikely to be available, but Kyle Holden is set to finally return from suspension and Connor Robertson should also be back. Nathan Lopez was expected to do some light training last night.