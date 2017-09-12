Bexhill and Common set for cup action

The footballers of Bexhill United and Little Common will be in cup action tonight (Tuesday).

Bexhill will take on Lancing in a Sussex Principal RUR Charity Cup first round tie being played at Hailsham Town FC and Common will host Ringmer in round one of the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One Challenge Cup.

Bexhill’s game will be their first ‘home’ fixture of the season, although it will be played at The Beaconsfield as The Polegrove isn’t yet ready to host a floodlit fixture having only just changed hands from Bexhill Cricket Club.

Bexhill are fourth in Division One having picked up 11 points from their first six league games, the latest of which was a 4-2 success away to Midhurst & Easebourne on Saturday. Lancing are 12th in the Premier Division with seven points from six matches.

Bexhill will again be below strength. Craig Ottley and Ryan Harffey are away, Kyle Holden is still suspended, Georges Gouet is now on holiday and Gordon Cuddington, who played against Midhurst when only around 70 percent fit, probably won’t be risked.

Nathan Lopez, however, is expected to return for a match which will kick-off at 7.30pm. The winners, incidentally, will be away to the winners of the tie between Langney Wanderers and Steyning Town, which is also taking place tonight.

Common, meanwhile, will be eager to hit back from their 7-1 Buildbase FA Vase first round qualifying defeat at Walton & Hersham on Saturday.

They will be up against a Ringmer side which they beat 5-0 away from home in the league on Saturday August 26.

Common are second in the league with 16 points from a possible 18, while Ringmer are second-bottom with three points from the same number of matches.

Wes Tate is still away and Jared Lusted will also miss out, but Lewis Parsons is expected to return for a match which will kick-off at 7.45pm. At stake for the winners is a second round tie away to Storrington.