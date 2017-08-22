Bexhill and Common set for cup action

The footballers of Bexhill United and Little Common will be in cup action tonight (Tuesday).

Bexhill will travel to Hassocks and Common will host Langney Wanderers in round two of the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League’s Peter Bentley Challenge Cup.

Bexhill, who won 1-0 away to fellow Division One side Southwick in round one on August 5, are unbeaten in all competitions so far this season having picked up four points from their opening two leagues games.

Chris Rea and Ryan Harffey are likely to come into the squad against a Hassocks side which has won one and lost one of its first two Premier Division matches.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said he will give minutes to players in need of some game-time and any players carrying knocks are likely to be among the substitutes ahead of a busy upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.

Common will seek to follow up their 5-0 Division One win at home to AFC Varndeanians last Friday night when they face a Langney side which tops the embryonic Division One table with two high scoring wins out of two.

Langney knocked Common out of the same competition last year, as well as the Division One Challenge Cup, although Common won both league meetings between the two.

Both matches will kick-off at 7.45pm.