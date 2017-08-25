Bexhill and Common seek to continue fast starts

Bexhill’s two senior football clubs are aiming to continue their good starts to the season by picking up maximum points over a busy Bank Holiday weekend.

Bexhill United and Little Common are gearing up for Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One fixtures tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon and Monday morning.

Both clubs have taken four points from their opening two league fixtures and are through to the last 16 of the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup.

Bexhill will travel to Hailsham Town tomorrow and Seaford Town on Monday buoyed by their tremendous cup victory away to Premier Division side Hassocks on Tuesday night.

“It’s a huge weekend now,” said Bexhill manager Ryan Light. “They’re two really good games for us and we will be really gunning to get maximum points over the Bank Holiday.

“It won’t define our season, but it will give us a marker of where we’re at. If we can pick up 10 points out of 12, as well as two cup victories, that would constitute a really good start to the season.”

Bexhill United midfielder Kyle Holden evades a sliding Hassocks opponent. Picture courtesy Mark Killy

Recovery has been Bexhill’s focus over the last few days following the huge effort put in during the extra-time cup victory in midweek.

“We cancelled training on Thursday and put them (the players) on a recovery programme,” continued Light. “We’ve been following a yoga programme as a group and it seems to be really working. The players’ recovery is quite good so hopefully we will recover.”

Bexhill have conceded just one goal in their four fixtures in all competitions so far this season (defender Chris Rea has keep clean sheets in all three games he has featured in) and have had seven different scorers at the other end.

Nathan Lopez will miss tomorrow’s game through work, but should return on Monday.

Common, meanwhile, will head to Ringmer tomorrow before hosting Hailsham on Monday in positive mood having scored seven goals and conceded none in their two matches over the past week.

“We’re slowly getting into our stride,” said Common player-manager Russell Eldridge. “People are settling in and getting used to their roles and responsibilities within the team.

“We want to win every game of football and hopefully we can start to get a bit of momentum. The second half on Friday - when Common won 5-0 at home to AFC Varndeanians in the league - was good and the second half was good on Tuesday - when Common won 2-0 at home to Langney Wanderers in the Peter Bentley Cup - now we’ve got to get that from the beginning of the game.”

With two games in less than 48 hours, Eldridge added that the squad will get used. Jared Lusted and Harry Saville are away for tomorrow’s match, but back for Monday, while Jordan Harley will hopefully return after missing the Langney clash through illness. Lewis Parsons remains sidelined by injury.

Tomorrow’s fixtures will kick-off at 3pm and Monday’s at 11am.

Bexhill’s Sussex RUR Charity Cup first round tie at home to Lancing, scheduled for Tuesday September 12, is set to be played at Lancing as The Polegrove, which is currently in the hands of Bexhill Cricket Club, won’t be ready to host a floodlit game by that date.