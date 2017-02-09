Bexhill ace to join Eastbourne

Bexhill United footballer Matt Cunnington is on his way to higher grade Eastbourne United AFC.

The talented wide player scored three goals and produced some eye-catching displays since joining Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One club Bexhill in early September.

Cunnington hasn’t featured since the Boxing Day derby defeat to Little Common for health reasons and Premier Division team Eastbourne recently issued a seven-day approach for the player.

Bexhill joint manager Ryan Light said: “He’s informed us he would like to take Eastbourne United up on their offer. He’s not really fit to play (following a recent operation), but he’s going travelling in the summer and if he can get one or two more games in the league above, that’s what he wants to do.

“He’s a cracking lad and he goes with our blessing. He was a real joy to watch when he first came in and scored some great goals for us. He’s got bags of ability and he’s one of the nicest fellows I’ve worked with in football.

“He’s a really good player when he’s fit, but because of this operation he’s struggled to keep himself fit and he wants a new challenge just to finish the season off.”

Light added that Bexhill have decided not to pursue the approaches they issued for former player Jack Aston, currently at Langney Wanderers, and AFC Uckfield midfielder Matt Maclean.

“Our circumstances have changed slightly,” Light added. “We put the seven-day letters in because there were a couple of games where we started to look a little bit threadbare, but since then our numbers have been bolstered.

“We’ve had a couple of players come back from injury, the emergence of Nathan Lopez from the under-21s and we’ve signed John Akoto.”

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!