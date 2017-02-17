Duffy: We’re in a strong position so don’t panic

Shane Duffy insists there is no need to panic as Albion remain in a strong position in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

The Seagulls have won just one of their past four Championship matches but are still second in the table, four points ahead of third-placed Huddersfield.

Albion beat Burton Albion 4-1 on Saturday and then drew 1-1 with Ipswich on Tuesday when Duffy broke his nose in an aerial challenge.

He said: “I know people get a little bit down when we don’t win every single game but we’re in a strong position.

“If this is our down bit, it’s not too bad compared to most clubs. Even Newcastle have lost more games than us and they’re up there.

“There’s no need to panic about it. We’re definitely in a strong position and we’ve got good home games coming up. If we can win them, we’re in a strong position heading into the last ten games to push on and get over the line.”

Brighton have lost three and drawn one of their past four away matches and Duffy feels it is important to get back to winning ways on the road as soon as possible.

Albion are at in-form Barnsley tomorrow and Duffy said: “It’s important for everyone mentally to know we’re back winning on the road and doing well again.

“It’s a huge game for us and we’re taking it like it’s a Newcastle or a Reading game. We’ve got to go there and put in a big performance for ourselves and most importantly just come away with the three points.”

Duffy expects a tough test against a Tykes side who were promoted from the League One play-offs last season: “I’ve been surprised with them and Preston, they’ve done brilliantly.

“They deserve it because they play football and have got some good individual players. It’s definitely a tough game and they’ll take points off teams in and around us as well, so it will be interesting.”

