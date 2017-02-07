Duffy: Upcoming games could be season-defining

Defender Shane Duffy believes Brighton's remaining games this month could turn out to be season defining.

The Seagulls entertain struggling Burton Albion on Saturday, before they host mid-table Ipswich on Tuesday.

A trip to play-off chasing Barnsley then follows, before Albion complete the month with fellow promotion hopefuls Reading and Newcastle visiting the Amex.

Duffy said: "These games are massive because you're getting to the months that can define the season.

"We're confident that at home we can beat anyone. That's what we've got to believe and we'll see what happens."

Albion ended a three-game losing run on the road with a 3-3 draw at Brentford on Saturday and Duffy said: "Our away form is frustrating. We've been talking about how we play away and how it's different to home games and I still think we can do a lot better away.

"It was a good point in the end just to break that little duck. We've had some fantastic away results this season as well, so it's just a little blip.

"It's a long season and you get these little blips and this was ours. We've got two home games now to try to get six points and hopefully get on another run."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!