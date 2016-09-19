Common pegged back at Withdean Stadium

Little Common's footballers had to settle for a point after surrendering a two-goal lead on Saturday.

The Commoners conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 away to AFC Varndeanians in their latest Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One fixture at the Withdean Stadium.

Common made two changes to their starting line-up, with Seb Prosser replacing the injured Matt Cruttwell in goal and Dom Bristow coming in for the unavailable Liam Foster.

Playing with the strong wind in the first half, it was the home side that started the better of the two teams as the Commoners found it difficult to get the ball out of their own half.

Two long range efforts failed to trouble Prosser in the Common goal and despite the hosts' early dominance, no clearcut chances were created.

Common began to exert some pressure of their own and Jamie Crone saw an effort flash wide before Lewis Hole’s quick turn and shot in the area was comfortably dealt with by the home goalkeeper.

Martin Denny put Little Common 2-0 up against Varndeanians.

A mistake by Prosser gave Varndeanians a glorious chance to take the lead, but after presenting the striker with a shot on goal, Prosser did well to atone for his error.

The deadlock was broken in the 36th minute when Crone got in behind the home defence and laid the ball to Hole to slot home.

Common really should have put the game to bed with a number of chances before the interval. Martin Denny saw his powerful drive tipped over before Hole’s goalbound effort was cleared off the line.

Varndeanians almost equalised on the stroke of half time, but an effort from the edge of the area rebounded off the post to safety.

Common were again sluggish at the beginning of the second period. With the hosts pressing for an equaliser, however, it was the Commoners who looked more dangerous on the break.

Crone twice got in behind the home defence before seeing efforts saved, but Common did double their lead in the 72nd minute. Denny was found unmarked in the box and his low shot found the bottom corner of the net.

Hole almost made it three, but was unable to connect with a ball into the box. The home side got the goal their endeavour deserved when the ball was swept home following a delivery into the box.

Varndeanians didn’t have to wait long for their equaliser, which came when another ball across the box was met at the far post.

It was Common who looked more likely to win the match in the closing stages following a succession of free kicks, one of which saw George Aston glance a header wide of the post.

Common: Prosser, Sherwood, Curteis, Eldridge, Ammoun (Cooper), Aston, Denny (Wells), Bristow (Burgon), Hole, Crone, Saville.

