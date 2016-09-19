Breaking news: United handed yet another away tie

Hastings United's footballers have been handed a fourth consecutive away tie in the FA Cup.

The draw for third round qualifying, made this lunchtime (Monday), has given United a trip to Margate in third round qualifying on Saturday October 1.

The U's have come three rounds to get to this stage, all of them away from home and all of them with clean sheets. Their latest victory was a 1-0 win at Barton Rovers in second round qualifying on Saturday.

But the next game will represent a big step up in difficulty for Ryman Football League Division One South side United, who will be up against a Margate team which plays two levels above them in National League South.

The U's and Walton Casuals are the only Ryman Division One South clubs definitely through to FA Cup third round qualifying as things stand, although Faversham Town and Herne Bay could join them if they win their replays.

United's away cup draws haven't just been confined to the FA Cup. They have also been drawn away in the first two rounds of the Ryman League Alan Turvey Trophy, sponsored by Robert Dyas, and in FA Trophy first round qualifying.

Reece Butler in the thick of the action against Barton. Picture courtesy Scott White

As previously reported, tomorrow night's scheduled league game at home to Faversham has been postponed because the Kent club has an FA Cup replay against Hitchin Town tonight.

