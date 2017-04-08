Barber: We can do this...together!

Albion chief executive Paul Barber is urging everyone in Sussex to continue to wear their colours with pride as the Seagulls bid to reach the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove City councillors wore their blue and white colours before a council meeting on Thursday and several fans have sent their pictures of support to the club on social media.

In an open letter to fans this morning, Barber said: "After the launch of our 'We Can Do This... Together' campaign last week, it was great to see such brilliant support from the Brighton & Hove City councillors ahead of last Thursday's council meeting.

"The councillors of our great city have really thrown down the gauntlet in the most spectacular way, and on behalf of all at Brighton & Hove Albion, I would like to say thank you to them, and all of those across Brighton, Hove, Sussex, and further afield, for the fantastic show of support.

"We really want to turn the city of Brighton & Hove and county of Sussex blue and white, and are urging all of our fans to wear their colours with pride as we enter the crucial final few weeks of the season. The support this club has received, this season, and historically, from the city has been superb.

"There have been many times in the past where this support has been critical, and similarly, in the coming weeks your club (and most importantly, our players, Chris Hughton and his staff) need you to help us get over the line. We can do this... together!

