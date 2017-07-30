Cricket washed away by heavy rain

The local cricket programme yesterday (Saturday) was washed away by the afternoon’s prolonged heavy rain.

Only three matches in the Sussex Cricket League - none of them involving local clubs - and none at all in the East Sussex Cricket League were completed.

Hastings Priory did at least manage to get started in their Sussex Premier League clash at home to Cuckfield and they were going along pretty well at 93-2 from 19 overs batting first when proceedings were halted.

James Pooley made 32 off 30 balls with seven fours, while Joe Billings was 44 not out from 54 balls (with six fours and a six) and captain Tom Gillespie was unbeaten on 11.

In the same division, Bexhill also made a start away to Preston Nomads, who were 150-5 from 33 overs when the rain got too heavy. Nomads slid from 80-1 to 98-5 at one stage as Jake Lewis picked up 3-24, and Shawn Johnson and Johnathan Haffenden picked up a wicket each.

Bexhill seconds reached 55-2 in their Division Three match at home to Brighton & Hove seconds, which was played at Bexhill Down as The Polegrove was being used for the town’s carnival.

Priory’s second team game away to East Grinstead in Division Four was cancelled before a ball was bowled.

Rye reached 148-7 away to Cuckfield seconds in Division Five East, with Dan Seabrook 46 not out, but they were knocked off the top of the table because Seaford completed a quickfire nine-wicket win away to Lindfield seconds.

In the same division, Crowhurst Park reduced Hellingly to 35-3 after 11.4 overs when play was halted. Sam Hobbs bagged two wickets and Clive Tong the other.

In Division Six East, Rye seconds didn’t even start at home to Hellingly seconds and Rottingdean seconds were 34-0 away to Crowhurst Park seconds from the 12 overs that were possible.

No results were achieved in the East Sussex League and the stand-out match locally, between Little Common Ramblers and Battle in Division Two, was cancelled without a ball bowled.