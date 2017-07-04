Broadwater's wicket voted worst in Sussex League

Broadwater Cricket Club's wicket has been voted as the Sussex League's worst in a survey.

The wicket at Broadwater Green came 60th of 60 clubs at that level.

Broadwater chairman Ian Hart said: “While we appreciate the hard work the council ground staff do, they face an

uphill battle when every week there are several football teams training on the Green.”

Broadwater went back top of the Sussex League Division 5 West standings on Saturday.

After suffering a first defeat of the season last time out, Broadwater bounced back by bagging a six-wicket home win over Pagham’s 2nd XI - a result that moved them back to the summit following a West Chiltington & Thakeham’s loss.

Fitzroy Hodges (4-25), James Iago (3-33) and James Salisbury (3-26) starred with the ball as Pagham were skittled out for just 86 in 30.4 overs.

Graham Waller (18), Paul O’Sullivan (22), Sage Cook (13) and Gareth Challen (same score) came and went with Broadwater losing four wickets in response.

Samuel Hudson (11 not out) and Graham Merritt-Blann (ten*) guided the home side to 88-4 and victory from 15.2 overs.

Despite going back to the summit with this win, Broadwater skipper Nigel Waller is refusing to get carried away and said: “Pagham’s 2nd XI had been going quite well, so it was nice to get a victory over them.

“We are still only halfway through the season with a lot of cricket to be played. I’m sure there are still a lot of twists and turns in the second half of the season. We’ll drop more points as the season goes on.”

