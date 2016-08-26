Bexhill set for key third versus second clash

Bexhill's cricketers will host Cuckfield in a key game towards the top of the Sussex Premier League tomorrow (Saturday).

Bexhill head into their final home league match of the summer in third place - 17 points behind their second-placed opponents and 36 adrift of leaders Roffey.

“It’s a massive game for both sides and a chance to pretty much put us in pole position for the top two,” said Bexhill captain Johnathan Haffenden. “It will be a big challenge; they’ve been doing a very good job this year.

“We’ve been a bit disappointing at home in these big games this year. We need to make sure we ‘turn up’ that’s for sure.”

Key man Sam Roberts is set to return and Bexhill are waiting on the fitness of Joe Cox. If Cox isn’t fit, Chris Deeprose could feature again.

“With Sam coming back in, it will strengthen our batting line-up a hell of a lot,” said Haffenden. “And if CD (Deeprose) plays, potentially we bat to 11. From a strength in depth point of view, potentially we’re very strong.”

James Pilbeam and Tom Powell are likely to keep their places after performing well in the win against Brighton & Hove last weekend.

“Pillers and TP did fantastically well,” continued Haffenden. “They’re the most in-form players in the twos and they deserved their chance. It wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on and I was pleased for both of them.”

Pilbeam and Powell scored 69 between them as Bexhill posted 216-8 batting first before bowling Brighton out for exactly 200.

“216 was a brilliant score and we were confident (of going on to win the game),” added Haffenden, who took four wickets with the ball.

“We had spoken before about how other sides take wickets; they set a negative field and bowl one side of the wicket. Off a short run, it was fairly well controlled and put pressure on.

“They went for it and that kept us in the game. Whenever a side tries to win it, you know you’re going to get opportunities and we took that. We stuck to our guns and carried on executing our plans.”

Play will start at 11.30am.

