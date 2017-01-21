Bexhill match to be played at Eastbourne Borough

Bexhill United's game away to Langney Wanderers today (Saturday) has been moved to Eastbourne Borough FC.

The Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One Challenge Cup quarter-final will now be played on the artificial 3G surface at Priory Lane. Kick-off is 3pm.

Elsewhere, the freezing temperatures look set to play havoc with today's football schedule. Hastings United's game at home to Carshalton Athletic in Ryman Football League Division One South is subject to a 10.30am pitch inspection and the prospects of it going ahead are understood to be slim.

And much of the Macron East Sussex Football League Division One programme has also succumbed to frozen pitches, including the clash between Division One title hopefuls Bexhill Town and Rye Town. See the full list below.

TODAY'S FOOTBALL FIXTURES

RYMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Division 1 South

Hastings United v Carshalton Athletic (3pm) - subject to 10.30am pitch inspection

MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Division 1 Challenge Cup

Quarter-final

Langney Wanderers v Bexhill United (3pm at Eastbourne Borough FC)

Division 2

Worthing Town Leisure v Westfield (2pm)

MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (2PM)

Premier Division

Ore Athletic p-p Robertsbridge United

Rock-a-Nore p-p Westfield II

Division 1

Bexhill Town p-p Rye Town

Herstmonceux v Crowhurst

Mountfield United p-p Icklesham Casuals

Wadhurst United v Little Common II

Division 2

Hastings Athletic p-p Peche Hill Select

St Leonards Social II p-p Mayfield

Ticehurst p-p Burwash

Westfield III v Eastbourne Athletic

Division 3

Battle Baptists II p-p Hollington United II

Bexhill Rovers p-p Hailsham Athletico (Hailsham unable to field team)

Bexhill United II p-p Punnetts Town

Catsfield p-p Sedlescombe Rangers II

Pebsham Sibex p-p Orington

Division 4

Bexhill AAC II p-p Hawkhurst United II

Magham Down v The JC Tackleway II

Mayfield II v West Hill United

Sandhurst v Sovereign Saints

Division 5

Bexhill Spartans p-p Hampden Park

Icklesham Casuals II v Cranbrook Town

Sedlescombe Rangers III p-p Northiam 75 II

West Hill United II v Bexhill Broncos

Wittersham II p-p Battle Baptists III

ESFL PREMIER TRAVEL CHALLENGE CUP

3rd round (1.30pm)

Eastbourne Rangers v Battle Baptists

Northiam 75 v Hollington United

Old Hastonians p-p St Leonards Social

Sedlescombe Rangers p-p Hawkhurst United

ROBERTSBRIDGE CHARITY JUNIOR CUP

2nd round (1.30pm)

Robertsbridge United II v Hastings Rangers

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.



