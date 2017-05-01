Bexhill ease to cup victory

Bexhill’s cricketers eased through to round two of the Gray-Nicolls Sussex T20 Cup with a comfortable victory on Saturday.

Sussex Premier League side Bexhill won by seven wickets at home to Division Five East team Glynde & Beddingham, who produced a spirited performance in defeat.

Bradley Payne bowling on his home debut for Bexhill. Picture courtesy Andy Hodder

Bexhill captain Johnathan Haffenden said: “They probably got more than we should’ve let them. They had a bit of luck, but we were happy chasing 104.

“We were only three down and we didn’t really have to put the foot on the gas too much. We still had plenty of batting to come and we didn’t really come out of cruise control.”

After winning the toss and choosing to field, Bexhill bowled well to restrict Glynde to 104-6 from their 20 overs. Five of the six bowlers used picked up wickets and most of them went for less than a run-a-ball.

Bexhill got off to a terrific start, reducing Glynde to 5-2. New recruit Bradley Payne (3-0-19-2) picked up two early wickets and new ball partner Shawn Johnson (2-0-17-1) also struck.

Bexhill spinner Josh Beeslee in his delivery stride. Picture courtesy Andy Hodder

Change bowlers Jake Lewis (4-0-17-1) and Ethan Guest (3-0-17-1) chipped in with a wicket each and kept things pretty tight, while Josh Beeslee (4-1-15-1) - Bexhill’s only spinner on the day - picked up a wicket and conceded less than four-an-over, even bowling a rare T20 maiden.

More than half of Glynde’s runs were scored by number six Alex Thornhill (32 not out) and number seven David Clark (23 not out), but a total only just into three figures was never likely to be enough.

And so it proved. Lewis (32 off 34 balls) and Malcolm Johnson (16), who already look to be forming a decent partnership at the top of the order, got Bexhill off to a sound start in reply.

Shawn Johnson then made a run-a-ball 21 before Tom Powell (8 not out) and Haffenden (15 not out off 8 balls) finished things off with 13 balls to spare at a sunny Polegrove.

