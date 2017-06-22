Bexhill ace plays against West Indies

Cricket talent Ariana Dowse played against the West Indies women’s team.

The 16-year-old from Bexhill kept wicket for the Southern Vipers side which took on the West Indies in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Ariana has been training through the winter with the Junior Southern Vipers and was delighted to be asked to keep for the full Vipers team against a West Indies side containing the likes of Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews at the Nursery Ground at the Ageas Bowl.

The Vipers - who are are the reigning Kia Super League champions - are captained by Charlotte Edwards, and their line-up featured New Zealand internationals, as well as England and England Academy players.

Performing at such a high level was an amazing experience for a player as young as Ariana, who has been a regular in the Sussex women’s first XI this season.

In addition to her cricketing exploits, Ariana - who is sponsored by Gray-Nicolls - has recently taken her GCSE exams.

In September she will move to the Aldridge Academy for her A Levels, as well as looking to develop her cricket with the academy’s director of cricket Alexia Walker, who grew up in Bexhill.

The Women’s World Cup, incidentally, will get underway on Saturday with hosts England playing their opening match against India.