Zoom Arts Group celebrate 10 years

Zoom Arts Group, based at St Leonards on Sea is celebrating it’s tenth anniversary and are planning further expansion.

Founded by Robert Maxted and John Scowen in 2006 after receiving diploma’s in photography from Hastings college, Zoom was created to embrace a non-profit, non-judgmental, artist friendly establishment, open to all, run on a minimum budget, existing to encourage and support the exhibiting of their work, to learn from experience, and develop skills.

Robert said: “It became apparent that it was not only photographers who needed direction and a platform to showcase their work, and so Zoom opened to all art forms without discrimination. Membership has grown to around thirty local artists from many different disciplines including painting, mixed medias, glass, sculpture, photography and digital art.

“Since the group was founded there have been over fifty exhibitions and 2016 has been the groups most successful year with members producing over sixteen exhibitions to date and still more in the pipeline!”

Robert says thanks to Southeastern railways Zoom Arts Group have the use of a space at Warrior Square Station. “With the help of local groups such as the Lions and Muffin Clubs, Zoom transformed the neglected, desolate space into a modern, fresh well-lit blank canvas for members to showcase their talents. In 2016 Zoom Arts flourished, and allowed individuals to hold their own exhibitions, and offered the local community the opportunity to exhibit. Free workshops have also taken place. The group maintains its membership fee of £5 so it remains accessible to the wider community. The future for Zoom looks bright we plan further expansion.” www.zoomarts.co.uk