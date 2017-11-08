Youth visit to Parliament

Members of Hastings Youth Council (HYC) met Justine Greening, Secretary of State for Education at the Department for Education in London on Wednesday, November 1.

During a discussion about Hastings, Youth Council members gave their views on barriers for young people in education and employment.

The discussion continued in front of an audience of fifty members of staff including directors, managers and officers who work at the Department of Education, ending with a question and answer session.

Hastings has been selected as one of the twelve opportunity areas in which the government has pledged £72 million worth of funding to support local education providers and communities to address the biggest challenges facing young people in social mobility.

Danielle from HYC said: “It was good to speak to MP Justine Greening, who makes decisions about our education, and speak of what it’s really like to be a young person in Hastings.”

After the meeting the young people visited the Houses of Parliament to meet Home Secretary and local MP Amber Rudd in her office. Brandon from HYC said: “It was a great opportunity to meet MP Amber Rudd at her office in parliament and discuss our issues directly with her.”