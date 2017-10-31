Youth Council hears a first hand account from local asylum seeker

Hastings Youth Council heard international keynote speaker Alex Ntung talk about migration, refugee and asylum seekers on Thursday 19th October.

Mr Ntung spoke about his journey to the UK from Rwanda and his life as a resident in St Leonards.

He also talked about the stigma and politics he experienced as a refugee and asylum seeker.

Hastings Youth Council member George said: “This was an emotional speech from the heart and it was very sad to hear what other people have to go through, and how families and lives are torn apart.

We are glad to say that Hastings Youth Council supports the Syrian relocation scheme, which Hastings Borough Council is leading on for East Sussex.”

Hastings Borough Councillor Andy Batsford, lead member for housing said: “Most of us never experience the horrors of genocide and civil war unless we see it on television.

I am very proud that Hastings Borough Council is helping to settle refugees and give those families a chance for a new life.”

The Youth Council is an organisation working together to make a difference for young people in Hastings. Every member of the Youth Council plays an important role in empowering the young people of Hastings.

Anyone from 13 to 25 years old can become a youth councillor. You don’t need to have any experience or qualifications but it is important that you have opinions and are prepared to express them.