Wishing couple a good retirement

From: Michael Plumbe, The Bourne, Hastings

I read your piece (p.5, October 27) on Michael, or Malachi (his ‘fairground’ name), Hills and his roundabout in the Town Centre with much interest.

Malachi indeed delighted in giving small children a ride and I could see from their expressions that they enjoyed it. Then, on almost the final day, I cheekily asked for a ride myself. My rump was a tad large for the ‘motorcycle’ seat but it was really rather fun, whizzing round, almost making me dizzy.

For a few minutes I was nine, instead of nearly 90.

May I add my own ‘thank you’ to Malachi for many philosophical chats when I was in the town and also wish him and Tina a happy retirement.