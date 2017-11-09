Will we ever get to stop queuing?

From: Sue Huggins, Netherwood Close, Hastings

As a child and young adult I lived on Bexhill Road; despite some 35 years ago the volume of traffic was tortuous even in those days.

As a result I really felt pleased for those who currently live on Bexhill Road appreciating how much a godsend the link road would be.

However, I now live off The Ridge and although in a cul-de-sac which limits the noise of traffic, since the inception of the link road, The Ridge is far worse than the historical Bexhill Road queues and the link road has merely moved the problem elsewhere.

The infrastructure and road network in this area is appalling. Will the residents of Hastings ever stop queuing in traffic jams?