Why was statue not put indoors?

From: Derek Stocker, Duke Street, Bexhill

It seems that our local council certainly know how to look after local heritage, at the moment we have what remains of the once absolutely striking statue of King Harold and Edith in West Marina Gardens at the mercy of wind and rain.

Now we have the lovely statue of Prince Albert as a seemingly sole remnant of the now long lost clock tower that once stood in Hastings town centre, now once again consigned to the elements outside Hastings Town Hall.

It is great news that a local heritage group have located and once again put this Edwin Sterling sculpture on show once more, but why in the open where it will be damaged by weather and possibly by human hand at some time, when this would have surely made a great feature within the Town Hall itself?

I understand that Portland stone is great as building blocks where only one face is weatherside but something such as a figure is surrounded by attack from birds, rain and wind.

Was this such a great idea to expose this already elderly gentleman to more buffeting?