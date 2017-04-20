We need to know pollution levels

From: Lynda and Colin Foy, Harrow Lane, St Leonards

One of the issues that really concerns us is the amount of traffic being generated along The Ridge, Harrow Lane, and other tributary roads, and the levels of air pollution being reached.

Council planners keep giving planning permission for more homes to be built along The Ridge, and we are told repeatedly that the Gateway Queensway route will ease the area’s problems with traffic congestion.

It’s all very well building a new road, but what about air pollution?

Has anyone set up monitoring stations to check what we are breathing into our lungs?

The Times on Saturday, April 15, had an interesting page-long article about air pollution in some of our towns and cities (Toxic air pollution hits record levels, page 9).

It said a study of 146 government-run monitoring stations showed that 26 are recording nitrogen dioxide levels that breach European Union legislation and World Health Organisation guidelines.

Levels of nitrogen dioxide are supposed to be kept below 40 micrograms per cubic metre of air (g/m3), but some roads in the UK have recorded double that level.

So what’s happening on The Ridge?

It is well known that pollution from vehicles, particularly diesel, are linked to cancer, asthma, heart disease, dementia and stunting growth in children.

The Ridge has two schools, a hospital, and several other buildings used by the public, as well as residential properties.

What affect is pollution having on the people living and working there?

We think it’s time that East Sussex County Council or the borough council, whoever is responsible, asked the Government to set up monitoring stations in the area, specifically The Ridge and perhaps Harrow Lane, to find out how high the pollution levels are.

With this information, informed decisions could be made about future development instead of just hoping that another road will solve the area’s increasing congestion.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.