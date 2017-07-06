We must keep valuable service

From: Milan Rai, Gensing Road, St Leonards

The London Road Post Office and its experienced and highly-knowledgeable staff are a valuable community asset that we must hang onto in St Leonards. We just can’t believe official reassurances about the Post Office keeping a full range of services if it was transferred to a commercial agent to manage.

If you are worried by this privatisation of our resources and undermining of our community, if you are willing to fight to keep the Post Office the way it is, with the staff it has, please join the campaign.

If we have to occupy, we should occupy. If we have to boycott, we should boycott. Let’s do whatever it takes to make sure that the Post Office is here to serve our community the way it should.