Verges left in a disgusting state

From: Brenda Morgan, Harewood Close, Bexhill

Driving home along the Marsh Road this week, I noticed that the verges had been trimmed back.

However, the amount of rubbish exposed was disgusting, mostly plastics of some sort – it was an absolute disgrace and East Sussex County Council should be thoroughly ashamed that they have allowed this situation to develop. I visited my son in Chichester recently and noted how tidy the roadways and verges were.

It would seem that East Sussex are the poor relation compared to West Sussex.