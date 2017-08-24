Verges left in a disgusting state

From: Brenda Morgan, Harewood Close, Bexhill
Driving home along the Marsh Road this week, I noticed that the verges had been trimmed back.
However, the amount of rubbish exposed was disgusting, mostly plastics of some sort – it was an absolute disgrace and East Sussex County Council should be thoroughly ashamed that they have allowed this situation to develop. I visited my son in Chichester recently and noted how tidy the roadways and verges were.
It would seem that East Sussex are the poor relation compared to West Sussex.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hastings and St. Leonards Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.