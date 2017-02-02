Valuable service for so many

As a regular, grateful user of the local Dial-a-Ride service, I have been informed that due to government cuts, Hastings Borough Council is likely to drop the service altogether.

This will be hammer blow to the most vulnerable members of our community.

Quite a few users are in wheelchairs, on walkers or crutches and therefore unable to access areas on trains.

They will be housebound and unable to go to doctors, go shopping, hairdressers, or meet up with friends for lunch.

The drivers are most helpful and friendly. This goes a long way to putting a smile on their clients faces and brighten their day.

MPs should remember they could be in the same situation one day.

