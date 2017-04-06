Time to address crossing danger

From: Kevin Head, Old Roar Road, St Leonards

At the top of St Helens Road at its junction with the Sedlescombe Road North, we have a crossing which over the years we have complained about because it is a hazard to pedestrians who have to use it.

Why, you may ask, is it a hazard – it has traffic lights to help people cross?

Well, what rubbish, drivers do not take any notice.

The number of people who we have seen jump back as some fool fails to stop when the lights are red.

In the eyes of our council and their Highways department there is no danger and learning to jump backwards is a totally acceptable pastime. We have letters which have been sent to the relevant departments, as well as our MP – all to no avail. Will it need a death to occur before they take action?

They probably will then offer the usual excuses.

It’s time to get your heads out of the sand and do something before the tragedy occurs.

