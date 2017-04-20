Time for us to demand action

From: Pam Brown, Linton Road, Hastings

Why is it that so many residents, including councillors, are unaware that calling for the sites included in the Local Plan three years ago to be removed is impracticable and unrealistic.

Where were these people when the Local Plan was being put together?

That was the time to make sure that the consequences of developing sites off The Ridge, would add significantly to the problems of this already congested road?

Those of us who did attend the months of Local Plan hearings were unable (because there were too few of us) to make the case for fewer sites to be included for that reason.

To make matters worse, we were to suffer an additional blow when we heard from East Sussex County Highways representatives, who insisted that no action would be needed to deal with the extra traffic, because there was insufficient evidence to prove that it would be necessary.

Pleas to reconsider fell on deaf ears, so that today, all drivers using The Ridge will face an even more frustrating future, as will those who will be trying to exit new developments to access this road.

We read that the leader of the Conservative County administration boasts about ‘investment in roads’ (last week’s Observer).

Why, when Hastings and St Leonards Ridge traffic problems have been put on the back burner, would anyone want to see a continuation of such shabby treatment?

Time to call to account those who have failed us, and demand action.

