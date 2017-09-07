Their dream is our nightmare

From: Eric Waters, Ingleside Crescent, Hastings

Have any Observer readers seen pigs either taking off or landing at Gatwick Airport?

No? Thought not.

Do any of them know if the Devil has turned his thermostat right down low?

Why do I pose these questions?

Because pigs will fly, and hell freeze over, before a 600-ship marina and over 1,000 homes ever get built at Rock-a-Nore.

The living-in-another-world developers believe that their plans will herald a transformation for the area.

They’re right there because, if this mad-cap scheme ever got off the ground, the Old Town would finish up rivalling the M25 as Britain’s largest traffic jam.

I wonder if the developers are related in any way to the ones over here in Lancing who want to build a mammoth IKEA store and 600 homes alongside the most-of–the-day-jammed-solid A27?

One thing I do know, without having to ask any questions, is that none of the people who have dreamt up these ideas live in either Hastings or Lancing.

If they did then they would know immediately that their plans should be filed away under L for Ludicrous and forgotten about.

The last thing we want is for their dreams to become our nightmares.