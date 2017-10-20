Thanks to those who helped us

From: Derek Jempson, Battle Road, St Leonards

May I use your letters page to thank the young couple, who helped, and called for an ambulance when my wife fainted in Alexandra Park yesterday (October 14).

The incident resulted in injuries to both of us and we were so grateful for that thoughtfulness and kindness.

Also, thanks to the lady with a child in a buggy who offered help and remained with us for a while.

Finally, thanks to Paul, the paramedic who attended to us.

We see, and hear about much that is negative these days, so it is heartening to know that essentially, most of us are caring individuals.