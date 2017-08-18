Thanks to those involved in event

From: Anne Scott, Chairman, Old Hastings, Preservation Society

I would like to thank all who contributed to the wonderful Old Town Carnival.

It is a great event supported by the community which makes a significant contribution to many charities.

On behalf of The Old Hastings Preservation Society, I would like to thank those who ran events and filled our collecting boxes.

I would also like to thank the traders who took collecting boxes for the programmes and their adverts, which are shared by the Hastings Old Town Carnival Association and OHPS.

Many people work tirelessly to put on multiple events which form the backbone of the week so thanks to all concerned.

Thanks too to those who turn out to take part and support the events.