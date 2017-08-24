Thanks must go to you, above all

From: Michael Plumbe, The Bourne, Hastings

Anne Scott, chairman of OHPS, writes to thank all those who made the Old Town Carnival Week such a success (Letter, 18 Aug).

Yet, mainly behind the scenes, Anne herself put in many, many hours of work.

She master-minded, and handled lots of heavy boxes of, the programme, distributed and retrieved collection boxes, counted money (all those pennies, with just the occasional tenner or fiver) and herself conducted some of the walks, among sundry other jobs.

Many others did indeed contribute greatly to the event. However, it was Anne largely who made sure it all happened.