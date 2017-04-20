Thanks for care and compassion

From: Dinah Blackman and Family, Churchfield, Westfield

Following the sad death of our beloved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad Denis Blackman of Westfield on Easter Sunday, we would like to express our gratitude and thanks for the kindness, respect and care he received from paramedics Mark and Sam, the attending police officers and the funeral directors from TJ Fields, and the district nurses and the medical staff at Westfield Surgery.

They all showed and treated our family with the greatest of compassion, showing the dedication and professionalism of our emergency services in this town.

